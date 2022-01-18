CAUGHT ON CAMERA Man steals hundreds of dollars worth of computer equipment

WATSONVILLE Calif. (KION-TV) Watsonville Police is searching for a man who they said was caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of computer equipment from a warehouse.

On Jan. 9th, around 4:30 a.m., police said the suspect used a ladder to get to the second floor of the warehouse on Anna Street and forced open the window.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 831-471-1151 and reference case #22-00099.