Police investigating theft from Watsonville Jr. Wildcatz Football and Cheer firework stand

Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Watsonville Police Department is investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of safe and sane fireworks from the Watsonville Jr. Wildcatz Football and Cheer firework stand Sunday.

The organization makes football and cheerleading accessible to children between the ages of four and 14, and uses some of the profits from their firework stand to cover a portion of their season expenditures.

Watsonville police believe that the storage container where the fireworks were stored was broken into sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Officers are also investigating an attempted burglary at a safe an sane firework stand in the Nob Hill Shopping Center. Officers apprehended the suspect in that case early Sunday morning and proceeded to arrest them.

Police are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (831) 471-1151