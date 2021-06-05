Santa Cruz man killed in Highway 17 crash

Santa Cruz County

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) A 28-year-old from Santa Cruz is dead following a fatal crash Friday night.

The Santa Cruz resident was driving his Toyota Tacoma along northbound Highway 17 near Mount Hermon Road when he decided to overtake a slower moving Toyota Camry.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Tacoma struck the rear of the Camry as it sought to overtake it. The Camry then lost control and began to spin out.

Meanwhile, the Tacoma rolled over and ejected the driver, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Camry, a 22-year-old from Oakland, was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries.



