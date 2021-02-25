“Housing Now” project aims to help people find a permanent home

Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The group Housing Matters is starting a project to house 90 people who are experiencing homelessness in Santa Cruz County in the next 15 months.

The project is called "Housing Now," and it aims to ensure people who have been sheltered during the pandemic can move into a permanent home and not back onto the street.

Housing Matters plans to hire a team of case managers and additional staff to help with the efforts.

They will be hosting an in-person job fair on March 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for people who are interested in helping out. They say there will be coronavirus guidelines enforced at the event.

Anyone who is interested is welcome to visit housingmatterssc.org/careers to view the Housing Now job postings.

To apply, candidates are asked to send their resume to recruiter@housingmatterssc.org.