Santa Cruz Warriors debut new Mentorship Program

Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Warriors are set to debut a mentorship program for local college-aged students in celebration of National Mentorship Month.

It will be conducted with an outreach style initiative seeking to provide guidance and insight into professional career paths. The program will pair UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College students with Santa Cruz Warriors employees based on their career interest to develop those skills.

“As inequities continue to exist in our education system, we believe the power of mentorship should not be underestimated," said Santa Cruz Warriors President Chris Murphy. Murphy added the programs hope is they provide local college students and the next generation with an encouraging community.

The goal of the program is to advance equity and empower students to build positive relationships.

“Leaders in all industries can positively influence students to achieve their goals through developing mutually beneficial relationships and creating a strong sense of community," Murphy said.

The program seeks to have mentors and mentees meeting on a monthly basis from January to May, and during that time, the goal is for students to gain valuable insight on career development from their mentors, while also developing their professional network.

For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Warriors website here or call (831) 713-4400.