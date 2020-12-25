Watsonville Fire displaces four families early Christmas morning

Santa Clara County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) - Four families have been displaced after an early morning fire in Watsonville, according to the Watsonville Fire Department. No injuries are reported.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Clifford Avenue in the early morning hours of Friday, December 25th. Two units were damaged in the fire and two other received smoke damage.

According to WFD's Battalion Chief John Goulding, the utilities for the building were shut off and The Red Cross was called to help with the displacement of the families.