Early ballot drop-off begins on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Beginning Monday, May 9, voters who received their ballots can drop them off at several locations along the Central Coast.

MONTEREY COUNTY:

Del Rey Oaks-City Hall at 650 Canyon del Rey Boulevard, Del Rey Oaks, from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monterey County Government Center 1st floor at 168 West Alisal Street in Salinas on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sand City- City Hall Chamber at 1 Pendergrass Way on Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Soledad City Hall at 248 Main Street on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The complete list of 24-hour drop box locations for Monterey County can be found here.

SAN BENITO COUNTY:

County of San Benito Registrar at 440 Fifth Street, second floor, room 205 from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elections Department at Winn Alley

Hollister Super on 4th Street

Community Food Bank on San Felipe Road

Ridgemark Office parking lot

Fire Station #2 off Valley Road Windmill Shopping Center in San Juan Bautista

Also, beginning on May 28th, the San Juan Bautista Community Center and the Elections Department, Room 101, will be open for ballot drop-off. For a complete list, click here.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY:

Santa Cruz County Clerk/ Elections at 701 Ocean Street, room 310, from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watsonville City Clerk's Office at 275 Main Street, 4th floor, from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More drop-box locations will open up as the election deadline creeps closer for the full list in Santa Cruz County click here.