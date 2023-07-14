Hitchcock Animal Shelter capacity rises to 130% post 4th of July weekend

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Since the 4th of July holiday, it hasn't been easy for workers at Hitchcock Animal Services.

Even before the holiday, the shelter is dealing with over 100% capacity.

Shelter staff like Education Coordinator Kendra Brady say they were already at 105% before the weekend celebration.

After all the fireworks, that number jumped to about 130%!

Brady explains how pets like dogs are being grouped.

“We have 78 kennels, but we have 87 dogs right now,” Brady said. “We have puppies which thankfully can be in one kennel that's five in one kennel.”

For workers at Hitchcock it’s starting to take a toll.

Although the work is non-stop for them while trying to process everything, they’re still providing the best care for the animals and not taking their frustrations out on them.

“They may get frustrated with just the demand, you know, and frustrated with people who aren't being responsible pet owners, but they never take it out on the animal,” Brady said. “There's always the sweetest voices coming out of our staff.”

Brady also mentioned to KION the community has been very responsive in providing what they can.

Although they may not be able to foster or adopt at the moment, they’re donating any resources the shelter needs.

The adoption special for reduced fees for adoption and waivers for return to owners is being extended by Hitchcock.

They’ll also be extending their hours this Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.