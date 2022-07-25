112th California Rodeo Salinas Championship Sunday tops 2021 attendance by 19.6%

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Rodeo Salinas is officially done for the year and ended with their Championship Sunday.

The Crown Royal Day of Champions concluded with Tyler Pearson of Atoka, Oklahoma, winning the All-Around title, and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi of Lampasas, Texas, winning her 5th Salinas barrel racing championship buckle. According to the rodeo website, the total payout for the riders was $517,579,

Full event results can be found here.

The last day saw 15,569 fans pack the stands of the rodeo. Attendance was up by 5.5% since the previous full in-person rodeo in 2019 and 19.6% over last year's rodeo held in September. Total ticket sales for the four performances of the rodeo totaled 57,449, up 10.5% from 2019, according to the rodeo website.

The Salinas Rodeo is a not-for-profit that gives almost $500,000 to other local non-profits.

The California Rodeo Salinas will return from July 20 to 23 in 2023.