No Categories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) People are getting ready for this year's California Rodeo in Salinas after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Just like last year, the rodeo was also postponed this year from its typical start date in July. People are excited to see the rodeo return and have been purchasing tickets online and in person.

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.