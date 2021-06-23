Supreme Court decision erases Cesar Chavez victory

No Categories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The United States Supreme Court ruled against a California regulation that granted access to agricultural fields to union organizers. On Wednesday, the Court voted 6-3, justices said the "right of access" rule violates the Constitution's protection of property rights.

The case was filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation who represented two agricultural businesses, Cedar Point Nursery and Fresno-based Fowler Packing Co. They argue that this regulation is outdated now that organizers can communicate and meet with farmworkers through the use of technology.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the court in the Cedar Point Nursery vs. Hassid, "the access regulation grants labor organizations a right to invade the growers’ property. It, therefore, constitutes a per se physical taking.”

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia., to enter agricultural fields.