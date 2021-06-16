Driver slams through dry cleaners’ window

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A driver slammed into a dry cleaning business in West Hartford.

Police said it happened at the Dry Kleaning by McKleans on Albany Avenue on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they saw a 2006 Honda Pilot through a plate glass window.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on if the driver will face charges.

Police said they’re still looking into the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.