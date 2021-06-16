Driver slams through dry cleaners’ window
By Rob Polansky
WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A driver slammed into a dry cleaning business in West Hartford.
Police said it happened at the Dry Kleaning by McKleans on Albany Avenue on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they saw a 2006 Honda Pilot through a plate glass window.
No injuries were reported.
There’s no word on if the driver will face charges.
Police said they’re still looking into the case.
