5 things to know for Nov. 8: Elections, Israel, G7 meeting, Network outage, Housing market



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A new CNN poll shows former President Donald Trump narrowly leading President Joe Biden 49% to 45% in a hypothetical rematch. This is fraying nerves among Democrats, but inside Biden’s headquarters, the president’s advisers remain confident that his coalition will grow — and that he is still the party’s best option in 2024 to win the White House.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Elections

Democrats are celebrating a number of key victories from Tuesday’s elections across the US. Voters in Ohio said “yes” to making abortion a constitutional right — becoming the first Republican state to make such a move. In deep-red Kentucky, CNN projects Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear will win a second term after he made abortion rights a key issue in his campaign. Voters also helped Democrats sweep control of the Virginia legislature in a major blow to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Republicans did get a win in Mississippi with Gov. Tate Reeves clinching re-election after Democratic challenger Brandon Presley conceded the race. In other closely-watched contests, Cherelle Parker is projected to become Philadelphia’s first woman mayor, while Gabe Amo will become the first Black person to represent Rhode Island.

2. Israel

Israel says its forces are at the “heart of Gaza City” where they are targeting Hamas infrastructure and commanders. “Underground, they have kilometers of tunnels connecting to hospitals and schools,” a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces told CNN, adding, “We continue to dismantle this capability.” Israel’s defense minister also reiterated the government’s position that the country will not implement a “humanitarian pause” without the return of hostages captured by Hamas. Despite the outcry over the scale of suffering throughout Gaza’s residential areas, medical facilities and shelters, Israeli forces maintain they will strike at Hamas “wherever necessary.”

3. G7 meeting

Representatives from the G7 member countries are gathering in Tokyo today to discuss a long list of issues, including how to respond to the Israel-Hamas war. The G7 is shorthand for Group of Seven, an organization of leaders from some of the world’s largest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US. A group of G7 ministers earlier today voiced support for humanitarian pauses in Gaza to support aid deliveries, civilian movement and the immediate release of hostages — but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire. They also discussed commitments to remain united in their support of Ukraine amid Russian aggression.

4. Network outage

Phone networks and internet connections were down for millions of Australians today after the country’s second-largest telecommunications provider experienced an unexplained nationwide outage. Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin ruled out a cyberattack but did not provide a reason for the hourslong service disruption. Optus has more than 10 million customers — or about 40% of Australia’s population. Melbourne’s train networks were forced to shut down for about 30 minutes due to the outage, resulting in delays during the morning rush, media reported. Rideshare companies, banks and hospitals across the country were also impacted.

5. Housing market

The housing market in the US is the least affordable it has been since 1984, and analysts aren’t expecting it to rebound in the near term. It now takes nearly 41% of the median household’s monthly income to cover the principal and interest payments on a median-priced home, new data shows. This comes as the painful combination of high mortgage rates, soaring home prices, and low inventory is pushing the American dream further from reach for many prospective homebuyers. After seven consecutive weekly increases, the 30-year fixed rate stands at around 7.7% — that’s miles away from the pre-Covid rate of 3.8% in the fall of 2019. Climate change is also damaging the market as acquiring homeowners’ insurance remains challenging in areas that frequently experience extreme weather events.

HAPPENING LATER

Republican presidential debate tonight

The stage is set for the third 2024 GOP presidential debate tonight in Miami. Five presidential candidates have met the criteria to participate, but the party’s front-runner, Donald Trump, will be notably absent. The debate will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC News and will be livestreamed on Rumble. Other debate partners include Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition. Tune in to CNN for post-debate analysis and fact checks.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People magazine announces its new ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

This actor is best known for his heartthrob role in a TV medical drama.

Nintendo is developing a ‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action film

The movie will be based on the popular “Zelda” video game franchise, but many questions remain about the cast and release date.

How Usher is preparing for his Super Bowl performance

The singer told CNN that he’s in heavy rehearsals for his Super Bowl halftime show in February. Here’s what we know about his 13-minute performance.

Star of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ pleads guilty to criminal charges

One of the lead figures in the bizarre 2020 “Tiger King” docuseries has pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering charges.

Designer apologizes for using live butterflies in ‘terrarium’ dresses

Animal rights group PETA was outraged after the founder of the Japanese label Undercover featured living butterflies in his designs.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$86,000

That’s how much a salvaged dinner menu from the Titanic is expected to fetch at auction when it goes on sale this Saturday. The menu is water-stained but has lettering of one of the first meals on board just days before the ocean liner sank on April 15, 1912.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We are human beings just like anyone else.”

— Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, sharing remarks Tuesday after the House passed a Republican-led resolution to censure her over recent comments critical of Israel and in support of Palestinians. The Michigan Democrat is the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress and argues the censure resolution is an effort to silence her amid Israel’s war against Hamas.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

‘World’s loneliest sheep’ rescued from cliff cave

This friendly sheep named Fiona was rescued after spending years by herself at the base of a cliff. Watch this video to see her living out her new farm life.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.