Marine taken into custody following the death of another Marine at a military training facility in North Carolina, officials say

(CNN) — A Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine was taken into custody at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Wednesday night, the base said in a statement.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room at the US military training facility in the evening before 10:15 p.m., when the suspect was detained, Camp Lejeune officials said without providing details on how the Marine died.

Authorities have not named the suspect or the victim. The base said additional details “will be provided as they become available.”

CNN has reached out to the US Department of Defense for more information and comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

