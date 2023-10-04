5 things to know for Oct. 4: McCarthy, Baltimore shooting, Strikes, Covid, Cyberattack

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Everyone’s cell phone in the US will sound off today at around 2:20 p.m. ET with a message from the government, but there’s no need to panic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is conducting a nationwide test that will be sent to all cell phones to ensure its systems can “effectively warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

1. McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy will not run for speaker again after the House ousted him from the top leadership post in a historic vote on Tuesday. The tally was 216 to 210 with eight Republicans siding with Democrats to remove him from the speakership. It also comes days after McCarthy successfully engineered a last-minute bipartisan effort to avert a government shutdown. The House will now need to elect a new speaker. There is no clear alternative to McCarthy — but the race for a potential successor is already underway with a vote expected next week. In the meantime, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will fill the role in the interim.

2. Baltimore shooting

Five people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore Tuesday night and police have yet to locate a suspect, officials said. The shooting unfolded as a popular homecoming week event was letting out at the university — an HBCU in northeast Baltimore. The victims, four men and one woman aged 18 to 22, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The gunfire forced orders for students and teachers to shelter in place for hours as a SWAT team combed through buildings. Hours later, police said they didn’t find a suspect and announced it was no longer an active shooter situation.

3. Strikes

More than 75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente locations are poised to join a 3-day strike today. Employees began walking off the job this morning after the parties failed to reach an agreement Tuesday. Experts say it will mark the largest health care worker strike in US history. The workers who are threatening to strike represent people who are crucial to patient care, including EMTs, nurses, respiratory therapists and support staff. Separately, the US autoworkers strike has entered its third week amid slow talks at the negotiating table. General Motors and Ford said they are laying off 500 additional workers between them, blaming the expansion of the strike as the rationale for trimming their workforces.

4. Covid-19

The CDC is no longer distributing Covid-19 vaccination cards, the white cards that were given out with vaccines earlier in the pandemic. Major pharmacy chains say you don’t need your old card to get the newly updated vaccine, but the CDC recommends keeping a copy of your vaccination record to help make future medical decisions. The US and most countries have also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to enter, but destination requirements can vary, the CDC says. Meanwhile, doses of the updated Covid-19 vaccine remain scarce after it was recommended last month for everyone ages 6 months and older. However, only about 1 in 4 American adults say they definitely want the updated Covid-19 vaccine, a new survey finds.

5. NATO cyberattck

NATO, the defense alliance made up of 31 countries from Europe and North America, said it is addressing an apparent cyberattack affecting its unclassified websites. Strategy and research documents from the alliance were stolen by a hacking group and posted online in the last week, a NATO official told CNN. The trove of purported documents included information on hypersonic weapons, threats from drones, and testing procedures for radioactive waste. “There has been no impact on NATO missions, operations and military deployments,” the official said, but the cyber breach is raising questions about NATO’s ability to protect its communication networks.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Model blinded by her outfit gets lost on runway

A model dressed as a giant furball accidentally drifted off the runway at Paris Fashion Week! See the chaotic moment.

‘Priscilla’ trailer features big hair, young love and zero music by Elvis

Premiering in theaters in November, the film “Priscilla” takes the focus off the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and shines a light on his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. Watch the new trailer here — which curiously, does not feature Elvis’ music.

New details emerge from Lady Gaga dog theft incident

A judge ruled that singer Lady Gaga will not have to pay out the $500,000 reward that she promised for her French bulldogs’ safe return following a 2021 dognapping incident.

Starbucks scientists are developing climate-proof coffee

The coffee chain is testing new varieties of beans as climate change threatens to impact its supply. Arabica coffee, the only variety used by Starbucks, is especially at risk.

Japan implements tourist tax at famous attraction

The popular Itsukushima Shrine, one of the most recognizable attractions in Japan, is now slightly more expensive to visit.

TODAY’S NUMBER

2

That’s how many earthquakes have struck Naples, Italy, within the last week, sparking fears of a volcanic eruption. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled the region Tuesday just days after a magnitude 4.2 quake was felt as far away as Rome. The epicenter of the seismic activity is in Campi Flegrei, a volcanic area that encompasses multiple ancient volcanoes that date back 39,000 years.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Personal attacks of any member of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them.”

— Judge Arthur Engoron, scolding former President Donald Trump for attacking his clerk in a “personally identifying” social media post. On Tuesday, Trump shared a post on Truth Social claiming a court clerk present at his civil fraud trial was a “girlfriend” to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and showing a picture of the two of them together. The judge issued a gag order forbidding all parties from making any future comments about his staff.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

CNN anchor paraglides over Turkey’s Lake Uzungol

Watch CNN’s Bianca Nobilo conquer her fear of heights! Adventure enthusiasts flock to this picturesque town in Turkey, which offers views that leave visitors in awe.

