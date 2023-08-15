The mother of the Virginia boy who shot his teacher is expected to plead guilty to child neglect today

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his elementary school teacher in January is expected to plead guilty to state charges of child neglect in court Tuesday morning.

Deja Taylor, 26, is facing state and federal charges after her son brought her gun to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, and shot his first grade teacher Abigail Zwerner. Zwerner suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and chest but survived.

Taylor is facing state charges of child neglect and recklessly handling a firearm, though the firearm charge will be dropped at the time of the plea, her attorney James Ellenson said.

“The cap for sentencing on the child neglect charge is six months,” Ellenson said.

As part of a plea deal, Taylor has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges. Sentencing on those charges will take place in October.

Taylor purchased the gun and stored in the top shelf of her bedroom closet, secured by a trigger lock, Ellenson told CNN in January. Police said her son brought the gun to school in his backpack.

The 6-year-old will not be criminally charged, Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn has said.

Taylor has no criminal record and has cooperated with authorities since the shooting, Ellenson said in an earlier statement. Taylor turned herself in to police in April after the filing of state charges and was released after posting $5,000 bond.

