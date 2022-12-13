Tornado threat ramps up in the South, a day after storms and twisters killed 2 and injured more than 2 dozen in the region

By Jason Hanna, CNN

A three-state area in the South faces a significant chance of severe weather that can produce tornadoes Wednesday, a day after storms and twisters killed at least two people and injured more than two dozen others in the region.

A “particularly dangerous situation tornado watch” — issued only when the most significant threats are expected, including long-track tornadoes — is in effect Wednesday until 8 p.m. CT for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Destructive storms already were underway early Wednesday afternoon, with at least one suspected twister damaging homes — leaving people trapped — and a medical center in New Iberia in southern Louisiana, officials said.

The southern storms are part of a massive system that also has been delivering heavy snow — and in some places blizzard conditions — in northern parts of the central US.

Wednesday offers a Level 4 risk — the second highest of five levels — of severe storms for nearly 3 million people in eastern Louisiana, including New Orleans; southern Mississippi, including Gulfport; and southwestern Alabama, including Mobile, the Storm Prediction Center said.

That level means widespread severe storms are likely. A risk that high is rare for December — only five at that level have been assessed in December over the past decade, a CNN Weather analysis shows.

“Numerous tornadoes (are) expected with a few intense tornadoes likely,” the prediction center said Wednesday afternoon.

Tornadoes already have been reported in the region Wednesday. In Louisiana, a twister Wednesday morning damaged several homes in the city of New Iberia, and rescue efforts were underway to free an unspecified number of people trapped, city police said.

Also, the Iberia Medical Center “sustained a significant amount of damage,” police Capt. Leland Laseter said on Facebook. CNN has sought comment from the medical center.

Severe weather also is possible in surrounding areas: All told, about 14 million people from Louisiana to parts of Georgia face some level of risk of severe weather Wednesday, according to the prediction center.

At least 22 tornado reports have been made since Tuesday from Oklahoma and Texas to Louisiana and Mississippi, including 17 from Tuesday to 6 a.m. CT Wednesday, and least five since 6 a.m. CT Wednesday, including in Louisiana’s New Iberia.

Along with severe weather, a moderate risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding exists Wednesday for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and west-central Alabama, the prediction center says

Tornadoes ruined homes and businesses in the South on Tuesday

Wednesday’s threats come after storms Tuesday spawned tornadoes and splintered homes and businesses from Oklahoma and the Dallas-Fort Worth area to Mississippi — including Louisiana, where a boy and his mother were killed in one town and at least 20 others were injured in another.

In northwestern Louisiana community of Keithville, a boy and his mother were found dead after a tornado destroyed their home Tuesday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The boy’s body was located Tuesday about a half-mile from the home, Sheriff Steve Prator told CNN affiliate KSLA.

The mother was found dead early Wednesday about a street over from where the house had been, and two other people in the community were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

About 100 miles away, in the small Union Parish town of Farmerville, Louisiana, at least 20 people were injured when a tornado struck Tuesday night, Farmerville police Detective Cade Nolan said.

Parts of an apartment complex and a mobile home park in the Farmerville area were demolished, with downed trees and other debris littering a road and fields, a CNN crew saw Wednesday.

Tiyia Stringfellow, her boyfriend and two young children were in her Farmerville apartment when Tuesday’s tornado damaged it, she told CNN.

“We were in the kitchen closet. All we heard was whistling, and my boyfriend got up to look outside of the window and he (saw) the tornado. The whole house was shaking and I (saw) my roof cave in, and the house went dark,” Stringfellow said, adding none of them was injured.

In Wayne, Oklahoma, an EF2 tornado damaged homes, outbuildings and barns early Tuesday, injuring no one, officials said. Homes were flattened or had roofs torn off, and trees were snapped like twigs, video from CNN affiliate KOCO shows.

In Texas, at least seven people were injured Tuesday morning as severe storms pummeled the Dallas-Fort Worth area — including at least five hurt around the city of Grapevine. Two tornado reports were made in Grapevine, where police said a mall and other businesses were damaged.

The other two people were injured Tuesday in Texas’ Wise County, northwest of Fort Worth, county officials said. One was injured when wind overturned their vehicle, and the other — also in a vehicle — was hurt by flying debris, officials said.

An EF2 tornado struck that county near the communities of Paradise and Decatur, damaging homes and businesses, officials said.

Severe weather also left homes in ruins Tuesday near the Texas city of Blue Ridge, roughly 45 miles northeast of downtown Dallas, video from CNN affiliate WFAA shows.

