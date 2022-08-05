Some of the approximately 1,000 people stranded at Death Valley National Park have left in spite of flooding

By Amanda Musa, CNN

Death Valley National Park announced its closure Friday due to substantial flooding within the park, according to a news release.

“All roads into and out of the park are currently closed and will remain closed until park staff can assess the extensiveness of the situation,” the National Park Service said Friday.

Currently, there are approximately 500 visitors and 500 staff at the park, according to the agency, and stranded visitors can leave if they wish. No injuries have been reported.

Abby Wines, public affairs officer for the National Park Service, told CNN Friday that a number of visitors to Death Valley National Park have voluntarily left the park.

Despite road closures, Wines says “no one is stopping” visitors if they find a way out of the park.

At The Inn at Death Valley, approximately 60 cars belonging to visitors and staff are buried under debris, according to a news release.

“The park received 1.46 inches of rain at Furnace Creek, which nearly matches the previous daily record of 1.47 inches,” the release reads.

Wines says it is unclear when roads will reopen.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Transportation says it will take around four to six hours to open a road on Highway 190 — east of the park — that would allow visitors and staff to exit, the release says.

