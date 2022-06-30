Former USC women’s soccer coach is sentenced in college admissions scandal

By Kiely Westhoff, CNN

The former head coach of the University of Southern California’s women’s soccer team was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a college admissions scandal, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Ali Khosroshahin was sentenced to a year of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served in home confinement with location monitoring, followed by 100 hours of community service, according the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

He was also ordered to forfeit nearly $209,000, according to the sentencing memorandum.

Khosroshahin, who coached the USC women’s soccer team from 2007-2013, previously admitted in court that he and assistant coach Laura Janke designated four students as recruits to the team to facilitate their entrance to the school, even though the students did not play competitive soccer.

In exchange, William “Rick” Singer, identified by prosecutors as the head of the scam, directed payments totaling about $350,000 to a private soccer club controlled by Khosroshahin and Janke.

The US Attorney’s Office cited Khosroshahin’s early and complete acceptance of responsibility, genuine remorse, and truthful provision of substantial assistance in the government’s investigation as factors in the sentencing, the memorandum said.

CNN has reached out to Khosroshahin’s attorney for comment.

On Wednesday, Janke was also sentenced to time served. Janke previously agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Janke also agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation and to testify in the college admissions scam.

Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 to four charges: racketeering conspiracy, money laundering, tax conspiracy and obstruction of justice. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September, according to the Department of Justice.

