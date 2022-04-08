5 things to know for April 8: Supreme Court, Ukraine, Covid-19, Trump, North Korea

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Spring break vacations are supposed to be fun, relaxing, and carefree. But unfortunately, many Americans during this peak travel season are encountering issues reaching their destinations due to severe weather. On the East Coast, thunderstorms pushed back thousands of flights yesterday and more delays are expected going into the weekend.

1. Supreme Court

The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson yesterday in a historic vote that paves the way for her to become the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation. The tally was 53-47, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining Democrats to vote in favor. Jackson will be sworn in after Justice Stephen Breyer retires sometime this summer. Until then, she will remain in her current position on the US Court of Appeals, a White House official told CNN. Former first lady Michelle Obama praised Jackson yesterday, thanking the judge for giving Black women and girls “a new dream to dream, a new path to forge, and a future we can all be hopeful for.”

2. Ukraine

Dozens of people have been killed and injured after two missiles struck a train station being used as an evacuation hub in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian officials said today. Thousands of people were at the station during the missile strike, amid the evacuation of residents from the Donetsk region to safer areas of the country, a Ukrainian military official said. This comes as Russian shelling of cities in the east and south of Ukraine persists, although Russian troops have “fully withdrawn” from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defense. Separately, the United Nations General Assembly voted yesterday to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council following high-profile allegations of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

3. Coronavirus

The US will likely see a surge of Covid-19 cases in the fall, warns Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. With the lifting of many mask mandates and restrictions for indoor settings, Fauci emphasized there has been a waning of immunity and that we should expect to see an increase in cases when the colder weather arrives in the fall. This week, the coronavirus has also been hitting a string of DC lawmakers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesman for the California Democrat said yesterday. Two members of Biden’s Cabinet also tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, but the White House said the President tested negative that same night as part of regularly scheduled testing.

4. Trump

New York’s Attorney General has asked a court to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for allegedly failing to comply with a court order that he turn over certain documents for an investigation. In a motion filed yesterday, the office of Attorney General Letitia James said Trump “did not comply at all” with the subpoena for documents and that his attorneys said he would not produce “any” documents in response to the subpoena because his attorneys believe that if the documents exist, the Trump Organization would have them and the attorney general’s office “will just have to wait until the Trump Organization completes its production to get them.” James is asking the court to impose a fine of $10,000 per day, or whatever amount the court deems sufficient to get Trump to comply. Meanwhile, the criminal investigation into Trump and his company is also continuing as prosecutors review new evidence, the Manhattan district attorney said yesterday.

5. North Korea

New satellite imagery shows signs that North Korea is tunneling again at its underground nuclear test site, raising concerns that the country is preparing another nuclear test, and possibly another missile launch. This comes as North Korea may take “another provocative action” next week in connection with Pyongyang’s April 15 holiday celebrating the birthday of the country’s founding father, Kim Il Sung, according to the State Department’s special representative for North Korea. The US and its allies believe that North Korea is beginning to prepare for a possible underground nuclear test for the first time since 2017. A number of US officials say North Korea has indeed resumed digging tunnels and construction activities at the underground site, but it currently remains unclear how soon the regime could initiate a test.

TODAY’S NUMBER

713

That’s how many books are banned across 16 school districts in Texas, according to PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy organization. The group says many of the banned books tell stories related to LGBTQ people and people of color.

