At least 25 vehicles involved in a crash on Pennsylvania interstate during snow squall

By Pooja Salhotra, CNN

At least 25 vehicles were involved in a fiery crash on a major highway in eastern Pennsylvania during a snow squall on Monday, authorities said.

Over two dozen fire companies responded to the crash, where multiple vehicles were on fire, said John Blickley, deputy emergency management coordinator for Schuylkill County.

Blickley said there were an unknown number of injuries and people had been transported to hospitals. He did not expand on the nature of the injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 116, Blickley said. The location is about 50 miles west of Allentown. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wrote in a tweet Monday morning that all lanes of the highway were closed near the crash.

There is a snow squall warning for the county and several others in Pennsylvania until 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said. A snow squall is an intense period of moderate-to-heavy snowfall of limited duration that is accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds and possibly lightning. Snow accumulation may be significant.

A strong arctic front moved across the New York and New England region on Monday, bringing snow squalls that were expected to lead to dangerous travel conditions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.