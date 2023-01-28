Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iran

By Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

A massive fire broke out at an oil refinery in northwestern Iran on Saturday, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

The refinery is near the city of Tabriz in East Azerbaijan Province.

“The firefighting is still going on and the size and intensity of the fire made it difficult to extinguish,” Fars reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, Fars added.

“Right now, 25 fire engines at the site are extinguishing the fire,” Mohammad Baqer Hanbar, director general of crisis management of East Azerbaijan Governorate, said as cited by Fars.

“So far, there has been one firefighter injured in this incident who suffered from smoke inhalation, and the person is in stable condition,” Fars said citing Hanbar.

