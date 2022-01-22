Romania and Bulgaria slam Russia’s demands to move NATO troops as ‘unacceptable’

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

NATO members Romania and Bulgaria slammed Russia’s demand to remove alliance troops from both countries as “unacceptable,” with each arguing that the Kremlin has no right to interfere in the foreign policy decisions of other sovereign states.

The comments from both countries came just hours after Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that its demand for NATO to pull back troops from parts of eastern Europe included Bulgaria and Romania. The two countries are located on the Black Sea, which analysts believe Moscow sees as an important geostrategic buffer zone between itself and Europe.

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign affairs said in a statement Saturday “such a demand is unacceptable and cannot be negotiated.” Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Moscow to “to show respect to the foreign policy choice consciously made by Bulgaria.” Bulgaria’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Marin Raykov, told the BBC that the Kremlin’s demand is “an expression of contempt for the sovereign rights of Bulgaria to choose the sources of guarantees for national security.”

Russia and NATO have been at loggerheads since late last year, when the Kremlin deployed an estimated 100,000 troops to its border with Ukraine. That military posturing has prompted fears that Russia is planning another incursion into Ukraine after invading and illegally annexing the Crimean peninsula in 2014. That same year, Moscow began supporting a pro-Russian separatist movement in eastern Ukraine that’s left thousands dead.

In its statement, Romania said the NATO military presence in eastern Europe is “a strictly defensive reaction to the increasingly aggressive behavior of the Russian Federation … which started in 2014. when the Ukrainian territory Crimea was illegally occupied by Russia.”

“This behavior continues to intensify in the present, despite NATO’s attempts to engage in constructive dialogue,” the statement read.

The United States and its NATO allies have repeatedly warned Russia that any movement of its troops into Ukranian territory would be met with what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “a severe and a united response.”

Russia has been accused of attempting to sow chaos in Ukraine through cyberattacks and, purportedly, plotting to take control of the government in Kyiv. But the Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it is planning to invade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has argued in recent weeks that his country is the aggrieved party, and is responding to NATO’s cooperation with Ukraine and the alliance’s eastward expansion since the fall of the Soviet Union — which Russia views as an existential security threat.

Diplomats from all sides have been attempting to negotiate a peaceful settlement, though one of Russia’s core demands — that NATO withdraw foreign military forces and equipment from members of the alliance who joined after 1997 — was quickly deemed a non-starter by Western diplomats.

“NATO allies are ready to engage in dialogue with Russia, but we will not compromise on core principles,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier this month. “We will not compromise on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every nation in Europe, and we will not compromise on the right for all countries to do, to choose their own path, including what kind of security arrangements they want to be part of, and will not compromise on the right for allies to protect and defend each other.”

Weaponry sent to Ukraine

NATO members have, in recent days, deployed military equipment and personnel to eastern alliance members in response to Russia’s troop buildup in Ukraine.

The Dutch Defense Minister said the Netherlands would deploy two F-35 jets, along with support staff, to Bulgaria in April or May, while the Spanish Defense Minister offered to send fighter jets and a warship to the Black Sea.

The alliance has also begun sending weaponry to Kyiv to deter a potential Russian invasion and strengthen Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

Light anti-tank weapons from the United Kingdom have already arrived in the country, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Tuesday, while the Czech Republic plans donate 152-milimeter caliber artillery ammunition to Ukraine in the coming days, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová said Friday.

Germany will supply a fully equipped field hospital to Ukraine, according to the German Defense Ministry. The country has traditionally avoided exporting arms to crisis areas since World War II, but German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said earlier this week that “all measures” will be on the table if there is further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The US Embassy in Kyiv said Friday that the first shipment of American-directed materiel — 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for fighters on the front lines — has arrived in Ukraine.

Though US President Joe Biden ruled out sending American combat troops to Ukraine, Washington has approved the shipment of US-origin weapons to Kyiv — including highly sought-after American anti-aircraft systems from Latvia and Lithuania. Those armaments would help Ukraine fend off Russian aircraft that, some officials and experts believe, would lead the way in the early stages of a Russian invasion. Estonia was given approval to transfer anti-tank Javelin guided missile systems, which the US has provided Ukraine with in the past.

CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite, Ivana Kottasová and Vasco Cotovio contributed to this report