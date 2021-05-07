Trial date set for Ahmaud Arbery murder case

National-World

Jury selection will begin October 18 for the state trial of three men facing charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia last year, according to Glynn County, Georgia, court records.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was out for a jog near Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, 2020, when he was chased down in a truck by three men and fatally shot. Two of the men — Gregory and Travis McMichael — claimed to be conducting a citizen’s arrest and acting in self-defense.

A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who recorded video of Arbery’s death, allegedly hit Arbery with his truck after he joined the McMichaels in the chase.

Federal prosecutors last week indicted the three on hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges.

The state trial will begin at 10 a.m. on October 18 in Brunswick at the Glynn County Courthouse, with Judge Timothy Walmsley presiding.