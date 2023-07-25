Skip to Content
Motorcyclist leads CHP on early morning chase on Highway 68

today at 9:41 AM
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)—The CHP is searching for a motorcycle rider that led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning.

The CHP said the chase started near Highway 68 near Laguna Seca, when the pursuit then went through Laureles Grade Road to Carmel Valley Road.

But officers terminated the pursuit at Highway 1 near Carpenter Road due to civilian safety reasons.

The CHP adds no spike strips were deployed and no injuries were reported.

