Gov. Gavin Newsom releases statement on the death of Salinas Police Officer

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Governor Gavin Newsom is commemorating Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado, Jr. who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday night.

Gov. Newsom released the following statement regarding the death of Officer Alvarado:

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Officer Jorge Alvarado’s family, friends, coworkers and the community of Salinas as they mourn his loss in a senseless act of violence. Officer Alvarado died a hero and his selfless sacrifice while protecting the community he served will always be remembered.”

Gov. Newsom ordered the flags at the California state capitol to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

Officer Alvarado, 30, was attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle on Griffin and East Market Street around 10:41 p.m. on February 25th when shots were fired.

Officer Alvarado was shot and died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

A suspect is in jail after Officer Alvarado's actions, according to police.

"The department has lost a son but the community lost a hero," Salinas Police Department Chief of Police Roberto Filice said.

A prayer vigil will be held for Officer Alvarado at the Salinas City Hall on Tuesday, February 29th from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.