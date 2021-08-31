County workers rally against potential healthcare cost increases

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) -- Monterey County workers are protesting potential healthcare cost increases being discussed by county leaders.

The Service Employees International Union 521 says they filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charge against Monterey County on Aug. 26th.

According to the union, the county is "attempting to unilaterally and unlawfully increase employee healthcare contribution levels while the union contract was still in effect."

SEIU 521 says they have union members who would suffer from these additional costs as some are reportedly unable to pay their rent as it is.

