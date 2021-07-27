Read your way to free tickets to the 2021 Monterey County Fair

Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Fair is offering free tickets to young readers from first to six grade if they read extra books for July and August.

To enter the fair's Reading & Riding program, 1st and 2nd graders have to read 3 books (they can be picture books!). The older kids have to read chapter books, at least 4 books for 3rd and 4th graders, and 5 books for 5th and 6th graders between June 1 to Aug. 2021. Parents then fill out an entry form with the title and author of the book, their name, grade, home and email address.

The fair will send a free admission ticket for entry forms entered by the Aug. 20 deadline. Recipients can pick up their ribbon at the Home Arts Building when they attend the fair on Monday, Sept. 6 from noon to 10 p.m.

The 2021 Monterey County Fair will be held Sept. 3-6, at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center at 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. The theme for this year: "Fair Fun in 2021!" Click here for more ticket information.