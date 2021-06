Monterey County

PAJARO, Calif. (KION) One person is dead after a car collided with on-coming traffic just after midnight Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says the car was heading eastbound along Hall Road when it crossed the double yellow lines and moved into oncoming traffic, crashing into three cars as it did so.

One person was killed.

The driver was taken into custody. They have been charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter.