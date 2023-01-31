San Benito County to open local assistance center this weekend

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): San Benito County announced that a local assistance center will open this weekend for residents who were effected by winter storms.

The center will have services available from State, County, and Community-Based Organizations.

County officials announced the center will open up at Strada Verde at 354 1st Street in Hollister. Here are the times and days that the operation center will be open.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday Feb. 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 4, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The center will have flood assistance programs, housing and rent programs and questions about insurance.

They will also have vital records replacement. There will also be Emergency help with immediate needs which include food, unemployment, and more.

Officals ask that you bring your address of damaged primary residence, Insurance coverage information, phone number and a mailing address.