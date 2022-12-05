Skip to Content
Santa Cruz Seahawks national title defense comes to an end in Orlando

Santa Cruz Seahawks
ORLANDO, FLA, (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz Seahawks Pop Warner U12 Team (11-1) saw their quest for back to back National Titles come to an end with a 32-20 loss to the Dorchester Eagles at Camping World Stadium.

The Seahawks will now go the consolation bracket to take on the Saddleback Valley Blue Bears, (11-1) on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The Seahawks led at halftime 13-12 but the Eagles stormed out of the half with 20 points. The trio of quarterback Kelton Forbus, running back Devon Williams and running back Keyandre Bailey each had a rushing touchdown.

Forbus did lead the team in tackles as well.

Derrick Ow

