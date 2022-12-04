San Jose State Football heading to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV): The San Jose State Spartans, (7-4, 5-3 Mountain West) will need to bundle up on Tuesday Dec. 20 when they travel to Boise, Idaho.

The Spartans will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, (8-4, 5-3, MAC). The game will be on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium and kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

This will be the Spartan's second bowl game appearance in three seasons and their 12th appearance in a bowl game in program history.

"We are very excited about accepting an invitation to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, and it being one of the more iconic bowl games," said San Jose State Athletic Director Jeff Konya said.

These two teams have only faced each other once and that was in the 1987 California Bowl in Fresno. The Eagles won that bowl game with a 30-27 win. That remains Eastern Michigan's only bowl victory in program history.

The Eagles will be heading to their fifth bowl game in seven seasons under head coach Chris Creighton.