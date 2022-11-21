Sheriff-Elect Nieto adds four new members to her executive team

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto announced on Tuesday evening that she has added four members to her executive management team.

Three of those positions are being filled from outside of the Sheriff's Office. Nieto said that she wanted members of her team to reflect the values that reflected her campaign but also to increase diversity within the Sheriff's Department.

"What was clear to me during my campaign was that the residents of Monterey County were looking for change, which is why much of my Executive Team came from outside the Sheriff’s Office

Here are the four newest members to Nieto's Executive Team.

King City PD Chief Keith Boyd- New Undersheriff

Photo of King City PD Chief Keith Boyd, photo courtesy of King City PD

King City Police Chief Keith Boyd has been tabbed as the new undersheriff. Boyd has been the police chief of the City of King since May 2021. Before that, he was a police captain for King City PD and has experience working for the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Del Rey Oaks PD Chief Jeff Hoyne- New Chief Deputy

Current Del Rey Oaks PD Chief Jeff Hoyne, photo courtesy of City of Del Rey Oaks

Del Rey Oaks Police Chief Jeff Hoyne will join Nieto's team as a chief deputy. Hoyne has been the Chief for Del Rey Oaks PD since 2017 and the assistant city manager since Oct. 2021. He led the change to merge Del Rey Oaks PD and Monterey Peninsula Airport District into one unit. Hoyne did run for Sheriff in the primary election earlier this year before endorsing Nieto.

Current Investigations Commander Garrett Sanders- New Chief Deputy

Current Investigations Commander Garrett Sanders, photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Garrett Sanders will be getting a promotion within the Sheriff's Office. In his 26 years at the Sheriff's Office, Sanders has served a variety of positions within the department. He is currently the Investigations Commander for the Sheriff's Office.

Marina Police Commander Eddie Anderson- New Chief Deputy

Photo of Brian Anderson, Courtesy of Marina PD

Marina Police commander Eddie Anderson confirmed with KION that he will be following Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a chief deputy.

Anderson has been with Marina Police since 1997. He shared with KION that leaving Marina Police was one of the hardest decisions he has had to make in his career. But he is excited to work at the Sheriff's Office.

"I look forward to continue working with Sheriff-Elect Nieto," Anderson said. "I am excited to work for the Sheriff's Office since I know a lot of people who work there."