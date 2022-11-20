Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:01 PM

San Jose Earthquakes hosting World Cup Watch Parties

San Jose Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are looking for any World Cup watch parties in the Bay Area, the San Jose Earthquakes have you covered.

The Quakes will be hosting viewing parties on San Pedro Square in Downtown San Jose for every single World Cup match expect for the matches that start at 2 a.m. Pacific time.

The watch parties are free to the public to attend and will be mainly held at The Old Wagon Saloon and Grill and O'Flaherty's Irish Pub. Both restaurants are located on North San Pedro Street.

The Quakes also shared that there will be promotions and giveaways during the watch parties. There will also be select viewing parties in San Francisco and Danville.

For more information click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content