San Jose Earthquakes hosting World Cup Watch Parties

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are looking for any World Cup watch parties in the Bay Area, the San Jose Earthquakes have you covered.

The Quakes will be hosting viewing parties on San Pedro Square in Downtown San Jose for every single World Cup match expect for the matches that start at 2 a.m. Pacific time.

The watch parties are free to the public to attend and will be mainly held at The Old Wagon Saloon and Grill and O'Flaherty's Irish Pub. Both restaurants are located on North San Pedro Street.

The Quakes also shared that there will be promotions and giveaways during the watch parties. There will also be select viewing parties in San Francisco and Danville.

For more information click here.