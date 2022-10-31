A look into San Benito County measures on the ballot

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV): Election Day is less than a week away and we will dive into the measures that are on the ballot.

There are nine measures on the ballot in San Benito County and here is the impact that each measure could have on the commuinty.

County Level

Measure P- County Board Term Limits

Measure P would put term limits on County Board of Supervisors. If the measure passes, there will be a lifetime term limit of three terms for each supervisor if elected. That measure will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 if passed.

Measure Q- Require Vote for Certain Land Use Changes

This measure would remove the land use designations from the general plan and require a public vote to redesignate agriculture or rural land use for other uses.

Measure R- TriCal Property Buffer

This measure is trying to establish a 3.5 mile buffer around TriCal property that sits on Highway 25. If the measure passes this would prohibit certain land uses within the buffer.

Hollister Measures

Measure S- Term Limits on Elected Officials

This measure would establish term limits for Hollister government officials. If the measure passes then it would establish an eight consecutive year term limit for the mayor and two consecutive four-year term limits for City Councilmembers.

Measures T and U: Hollister Motorcycle Rally

Measure T would advise the City of Hollister to re-establish the Hollister Motorcycle Rally on 4th of July weekend. The rally has not taken place in Downtown Hollister since 2017.

Measure U is similar expect that the rally would be the weekend before or after 4th of July weekend.

San Juan Bautista Measures

Measure V: City Treasurer Appointed

This measure would change the city treasurer position from an elected to an appointed position.

Measure W: City Clerk Appointed

This measure would change the city clerk from an elected to an appointed position.

Measure X: Coalinga-Huron Joint Unified School District

This measure would upgrade classrooms and school facilities. The district would authorize $39,200,00 of bonds to use for the improvement of classrooms.