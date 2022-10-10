Monterey County will have pop-up voting locations during election season

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey County Elections Department announced they will have pop-up voting locations throughout the county.

There will be eight pop-up locations throughout the county during election season. Gina Martinez who is the Registrar of Voters for Monterey County said this is being done to encourage more citizens to vote during this election.

"People can come to these locations and vote in person or return their ballot," Martinez said.

According to Martinez, the Flex Your Vote program started in June during the primary elections. There will be additional mobile voting locations to be announced according to Martinez.

Here are the following locations that will have mobile voting locations.

Saturday Oct. 16- Greenfield Harvest Festival in Downtown Greenfield

Sunday Oct. 23- Carmel Valley Farmers Market

Thursday Oct. 27- Prunedale Safeway Shopping Center

Friday Oct. 28- Big Sur Library

Halloween- Cesar Chavez Park in Soledad from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 1- Pajaro Library

Wednesday Nov. 3- Oak Hills HOA Parking Area in Castroville and Monte Del Lago Club Room from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Martinez also shared that the Elections Department are in need of bilingual poll workers. For more information on how you can apply you can visit here.