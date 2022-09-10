Pipe burst under Vegas pitch forces cancellation of Monterey Bay F.C. road game

LAS VEGAS, NV (KION-TV) -- Monterey Bay F.C. announced its game against the Las Vegas Lights scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to a pipe burst under the pitch the teams were going to play on.

It's unknown if the league will reschedule a game between the two teams who are fighting for a playoff spot in the USL Championship's Western Conference.

The Las Vegas Lights initially announced a delay of 45 minutes because of unplayable conditions on the pitch at Cashman Field.

Monterey Bay F.C. representatives said the league gave the Lights 45 minutes to get the field fixed or else there wouldn't be a game.

F.C. was going into Saturday's game just two points out of a playoff spot. Vegas was holding on to that final spot.

It's unknown how this will impact both team's efforts to get into the playoffs.

Monterey Bay F.C. will host the Indy Eleven in their next game on September 17.