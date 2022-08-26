Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Four people are dead after a moving truck hit a power pole on Blanco Road near Marina on Friday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Friday along Blanco Road near Reservation Road and Research Drive.

The CHP confirmed the fourth death to KION around 4:30 p.m.

CHP-Monterey is asking drivers to avoid the area as they try to clear the scene and investigate how this crash happened.

This is a developing story