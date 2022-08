BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV): PG&E told KION that power has been restored to all 1,302 customers in Ben Lomond after there was a power outage on Sunday morning.

The outage was reported at 11:23 a.m. and lasted more than an hour. PG&E said that power was fully restored at 1:06 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.