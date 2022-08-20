Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A gathering at Natividad Creek Park led to reports of gunfire and cars speeding away from the scene. One of which ended up rolling down an embankment in the area.

The incident happened on Nogal Drive at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Salinas Police.

Police initially received reports that someone pointed a gun at another individual at the park.

The scene was described as a gathering with a large amount of people and about eight cars in the area.

Investigators said they then got calls about gunfire in the area, with people yelling and cars screeching and possibly speeding away from the area.

When police arrived they found a Honda there and performed a high-risk traffic stop, but didn't find anything in the vehicle.

Police said they also didn't find a gunshot victim.

Meanwhile, police said there was another vehicle that crashed and rolled down an embankment but no one was inside the car.

Police found six bullet casings that were "spent" along Nogal Drive, but a weapon wasn't located.

While they were investigating the scene for evidence an older woman arrived at the scene with her 16-year-old daughter. Police said the daughter admitted to driving and said she tried to back out of a parking stall, ran over a curb and rolled down the embankment.

The daughter was cited for a hit and run violation and for driving without a license. The daughter said she had been drinking but police said they determined she had not been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Eventually, police said they detained a 17-year-old on Freedom Parkway who was ultimately issued a citation for probation violation.

Given that the cited individuals were juveniles, police would not provide their identities.