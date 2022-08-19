Greenfield house fire deemed accidental

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police and Fire confirmed to KION that both agencies responded to a house fire on Thursday at the 400 block of Primavera Court. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

Greenfield Police responded first to the scene, and the house was engulfed in flames. The home occupant was standing near the front door and told officers a man was still inside.

Greenfield Fire arrived on the scene and conducted a rescue operation when they entered the burning house as they attempted to rescue the man. CalFire-Soledad, South Monterey County Fire, and American Medical Response also assisted in this operation.

The man was later found inside the home with no injuries. He was treated by paramedics and released on the scene.