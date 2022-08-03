Skip to Content
today at 4:43 PM
Published 4:22 PM

Structure Fire in Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIF, (KION TV) UPDATE AT 4:38 PM: Scotts Valley PD confirmed to KION that the fire is now out, the fire department will remain on scene for cleanup. They still advise residents to avoid the area while the fire cleans up.

ORIGNAL STORY

Scotts Valley PD told KION that there is a structure fire at the 100 block of Oak Creek Blvd. Scotts Valley Fire and PD have advised the community to stay out of the area until further notice.

This is a developing story...

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

