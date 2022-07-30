Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:33 PM

PG&E reporting hundreds of customers without power along San Benancio Road

Pacific Gas & Electric 073022

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power along San Benancio Road in Monterey County.

The outages consist of homes as well, stretching along San Benancio from Paseo de Vaqueros to Corral de Tierra and Corral del Cielo Road.

So far just over 700 customers are without power. PG&E reports power is expected to be restored just after 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

This is a developing story

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content