PG&E reporting hundreds of customers without power along San Benancio Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power along San Benancio Road in Monterey County.

The outages consist of homes as well, stretching along San Benancio from Paseo de Vaqueros to Corral de Tierra and Corral del Cielo Road.

So far just over 700 customers are without power. PG&E reports power is expected to be restored just after 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

This is a developing story