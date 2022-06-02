Marley Panziera is our May 2022 Student of the Month

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Congratulations to Marley Panziera for being KION-TV's Student of the Month for April.

Marley is currently a Junior at Salinas High School and will graduate with the class of 2023.

She is a 3-Sport Varsity Scholar-Athlete who participates in 4-H and FFA while maintaining a 4.0+ GPA.

Marley is very involved with her community and school and volunteers to help younger girls hone their softball skills through a local non-profit California Storm organization.

"Marley is kind, helpful, compassionate, and works hard. She is self-driven, self-disciplined, and dedicated to succeeding and setting a good example for her peers and the youth in our community.," said a teacher of Marley's.

Marley also helps in her community by volunteering for local organizations such as Stuff the Bus and Get On The Bus, allowing kids with incarcerated parents to visit them.

She recently was awarded the honored Service Above Self Award through the Salinas High School FFA Chapter.