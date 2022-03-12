Skip to Content
Wildfire sparks, threatening structures southwest of Solvang

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Barbara County Fire crews, along with Cal Fire, are battling a wildfire that sparked southwest of Solvang.

The fire has grown to 50 acres and county officials said it is threatening nearby structures.

Crews intend on fighting the fire from the ground as well as with aircraft.

Cal Fire is calling it the "Hollister Fire" because it's located at Hollister Ranch Road and Del Norte Road in Santa Barbara County.

The initial call for the fire reportedly came around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday as some smoke could be seen near Alegria Canyon.

This is a developing story

