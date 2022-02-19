16-year-old robbed, beaten in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Hollister Police are looking for three people responsible for assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old in Hollister.

Police said the incident happened February 17 around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Airline Highway.

Investigators said police were responding to reports of a robbery and that the 16-year-old was knocked unconscious.

The three suspects left the area before police arrived. They were described as males but no other description was provided.

Any possible witnesses are asked to call Hollister Police at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME.