Police: Multiple card skimming devices found at Salinas Bank of America

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police confirm multiple card skimming devices were found at the Bank of America in the Northridge Shopping Center.

Police said bank security located the devices early Friday morning and there's some indication as to when they may have been placed.

If anyone used the ATMs there between February 7 and February 11, police said you should pay particularly close attention to your bank account activity.

KION called that Bank of America location to confirm if that timeframe matched with their records as well as to ask how they're assisting Salinas Police with the investigation.

The bank declined to comment and forwarded our questions to a corporate number.