Agencies respond to fire burning in Palo Colorado Canyon area

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE 10:08 P.M. 1/21/22: CalFire has confirmed at least 50 structures have been evacuated after strong winds have pushed a large fire that has grown to 75 to 100 acres.

CalFire says evacuations are in place from Palo Colorado Road south to Rocky Creek Bridge.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek.

The fire started around 7:16 p.m., according to CalFire, and has pushed west thanks to gusty winds.

13 agencies are currently battling the fire with more resources on the way.

ORIGINAL STORY

Fire crews are responding to a fire burning in the Palo Colorado Canyon Area of Monterey County.

The fire can be seen on Alert Wildfire cameras pushing up a plume of smoke.

The California Highway Patrol has this fire located off Palo Colorado Road east of the Bixby Bridge and Highway 1.

A Monterey County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed they're assisting with the fire and are standing by if evacuations are necessary.

We have reached out to CalFire for more on if structures are threatened at this time and the damage the fire has caused so far.

This is a developing story