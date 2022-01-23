Boil water notice for Colorado Fire evacuation area

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department has issued a boil water notice for those living in the Colorado Fire evacuation area.

The county is advising those whose water systems have been impacted due to either damaged infrastructure or power outages to boil their water for at least one minute before ingesting.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water until it can be determined safe to drink.

However, the county says California American Water customers are safe to drink their tap water. They say Cal Am was able to bring in generators so their systems never lost pressure.

The county says the boil water notice will be in place until it is determined that the water supplies are safe to drink.