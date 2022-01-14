CHP officers thwarted robbery when they notice men with sledgehammer

On Thursday night officers with the California Highway Patrol managed to stop two people from stealing items from a business along the 1100 block of N. Main Street.

Officer with the CHP saw that the glass on the entry door had been smashed with a sledgehammer. One suspect managed to flee on foot. The man ran towards North Main St. towards E. Laurel.

Other responding officers located the person in the area of E. Laurel and Santa Teresa, where he was taken into custody.

The suspects are two men ages 26 and 24.

One was found to be on probation for burglary and resisting arrest. According to Salinas Police, he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Both were booked into county jail on attempted burglary, conspiracy, and violation of probation charges.